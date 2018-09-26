‘We all belong’ here in Derry and Strabane

A leading member of the local Indian community has said new citizens who have travelled from the four corners of the world to make Derry their home have a fundamental right to be a part of civic life.

Rekha Dromgoole, who is treasurer of the Foyle Race Equality Forum (FREF) and a member of the Derry Kerala Association was speaking at the launch of a new two year EU-funded campaign dedicated to tacking prejudice and hate crime .

Ms. Dromgoole, said she hoped the ‘We All Belong’ initiative will send out a strong signal that Derry and Strabane is for, and belongs to, everyone who lives here.

“I am delighted that people from all over the globe who have made Derry and Strabane their home are among those who have joined us here today for the launch of the ‘We All belong’ campaign,” she said.

“To belong somewhere and to be part of a community or a country shouldn’t be an option, it’s a basic human right.

“The next two years will see the campaign work directly to tackle prejudice and racism in all its forms in Derry and Strabane and I hope that people from across the city and district become involved.”

The Mayor, John Boyle said: “The message from all of us in Derry and Strabane is clear - prejudice in any form, be that based on race, religion, politics sexual orientation, disability or any other form - has no place in our society.

“The ‘We all belong’ campaign is an exciting two year initiative which will engage with people from across the city and district and ensure that prejudice or hatred has no place in our homes, workplaces or anywhere we gather.”