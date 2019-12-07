People Before Profit declared themselves the only socialists in the field at their 2019 election manifesto launch this week.

The party vowed to scrap welfare reform, to tackle the climate crisis, to fund childcare, to end the public sector pay freeze and to block a ‘Tory Brexit’ at the launch in the Clayton Hotel in Belfast.

PBP is running two candidates on December 12.

Derry City and Strabane District councillor Shaun Harkin will contest the Foyle seat while Gerry Carroll, MLA, is running in Belfast West.

Speaking at their manifesto launch on Wednesday Mr. Carroll said: “We are the only socialists standing in this election, to provide an alternative to the big parties who have stood by as our health service was crippled, public sector workers were under paid and overworked, and who voted for devastating welfare reform measures.

“We know we cannot trust those parties to stand up the Tories - only a socialist can do that. If elected, we will go to Westminster to vote against Tory cuts, against a Tory Brexit and any no deal scenario, and to stand up for the people of the North who’ve been failed or underrepresented for far too long.”

Among the party’s pledges is “the development of a publicly owned National Childcare Agency, free at the point of use”.

It also says it will “scrap PIP, Universal Credit and the Bedroom Tax, so that we can treat people with humanity instead of sanctions”.

And on Brexit it states “we believe that people should have the right to a say on any Brexit deal”.