We sought guarantees that attacks on the Fountain estate would cease: IRSP

The IRSP say they have been involved in trying to dissuade young people in the Bogside from mounting sectarian attacks on the largely unionist Fountain Estate this week.

The party - believed to be close in thinking to the outlawed INLA organisation - said they have talked to young people and asked them to stop the attacks.

In a statement the group said: "We, as republicans, have always rejected sectarianism and the division of working class communities. During our discussions we explained to the young people that there is no place for sectarianism within republicanism and further that attacks on working class communities go against a very firm fundamental ethos for republicanism in Ireland.

"We sought guarantees that attacks on the Fountain estate would cease immediately and these have been given."

The group said it would not, however, be getting into the politics of condemnation.

"We refuse to jump on the bandwagon of condemnation and demonisation, rather we sought real dialogue and achieved a positive outcome. We would encourage leaders within the Bogside community to do likewise rather than resort to the demonisation of our young people," they stated.

"There are issues such as marginalisation and demonisation within this section of our community and these need to be addressed in a positive manner. Condemning and attacking them will simply lead to more of the same," the group concluded.