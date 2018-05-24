We won’t let Britain rewrite past and slander our patriots: McBrearty family

The family of the late IRA Volunteer, George McBrearty, have invited the people of Derry to come along to his 37th anniversary commemoration at ‘George’s Mural’ in Rathlin Drive at 1 p.m. this Sunday.

The event has been organised by George’s mother Bridie and his brothers and sisters.

It will be chaired by the well-known New York republican Martin Galvin, while the main speaker at the commemoration will be Pól Scannell, chair of the Dublin Tony Taylor campaign.

Mr. McBrearty’s brother Danny said the event was an opportunity for republicans to acknowledge the “gratitude we owe to George McBrearty and to all those who as Volunteers gave their lives to fight to free us from British oppression, to salute their heroism and courage”.

He added: “We will not allow Britain to rewrite the past to slander our patriots and their families.”

Mr. McBrearty, aged 24 at the time, was shot dead by the SAS on May 28, 1981, when on active service with Volunteer Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire (21), at the junction of Southway and the Lone Moor Road.