WEATHER ALERT: Met Office issue ice and rain warnings for Derry

The Met Office has issued a yellow status ice warning for Derry.

The latest warnings were issued on Friday morning.

The weather warning for ice is valid between 12:05am and 11:00am on Saturday

The weather warning for rain is valid between 4:00am and 3:00pm on Sunday.

"Ice is likely to form through Friday night and last into Saturday morning with some sleet and snow showers continuing in places," reads the ice warning on the Met Office website.

"There will probably be ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, potentially resulting in some injuries from slips and falls."

The Met Office said heavy rain on Sunday could lead to some localised flooding.

"Spells of heavy rain are likely on Sunday, which combined with thawing of lying snow, may lead to localised surface water flooding, especially in northern and western counties," said the Met Office.

"Spray and localised flooding on roads probably making journey times longer Bus and train services may be affected with journey times taking longer."