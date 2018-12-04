Weather bomb and 80mph winds to batter Derry - Met Office issue severe weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow status severe weather warning of very strong winds for Derry.

The warning, which applies to Derry and the rest of the North, was issued on Tuesday morning and is valid between 03:00am and 23:59pm on Friday December 7, 2018.

The strong winds will be a direct result of an explosive cyclogenesis, a.k.a. a weather bomb, which is currently out over the Atlantic Ocean.

"A weather system will move eastwards across the UK on Friday bringing widespread gales," reads the warning on the official Met Office website.

"Inland gusts of 60-70 mph are possible with gusts of 80 mph in exposed locations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

"There remains some uncertainty in the track of this system and where the strongest winds will occur. Heavy rainfall may be an additional hazard across parts of northern and western Scotland."