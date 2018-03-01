WEATHER: Glasgow flights cancelled and bin collections disrupted

People in rural areas of Derry and Strabane have been advised that there will be some disruptions to bin collections today, while flights to and from Glasgow have been cancelled.

A number of large scale events due to take place this evening in Derry, including Sinn Fein’s planned public meeting at the City Hotel, and the Junk Kouture Regional Finals at the Millennium Forum, have also been postponed due to the weather.

Derry's Bay Road this morning area: the city has escaped the worst of the snow storms blowing in across Ireland so far. (Picture Andrew Quinn)

A number of sporting fixtures over the coming days - including Derry City F.C.’s debut in the newly redeveloped Brandywell against Dundalk and City of Derry Rugby Club and Sunday’s Well at Judge’s Road - have had to be postponed.

Derry & Strabane Council has confirmed that most of its services are operating as normal today despite the adverse weather conditions, with parks, cemeteries and recycling centres all currently open.

A spokesperson said: “Householders in rural areas however should note that there will be some disruptions to bin collections, as crews will only be collecting in areas where it is safe to do so. We would ask that people remain cautious when accessing council sites, due to the slippery conditions.

Council services will continue to be reviewed throughout the day - for updates see www.derrystrabane.com/serviceupdates

Further weather warnings of more snow showers and treacherous road conditions have been issued for the north west as the current cold snap carried on into the first day of March.

City of Derry Airport has confirmed this morning that it remains open, but has advised that disruption to flights is expected across Northern Ireland and the UK today as a result of adverse weather condition.

While other flights have arrived and departed this morning, this afternoon’s Ryanair services to and from Derry to Glasgow International have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for updates.

Flight information can be found at: www.cityofderryairport.com/flight-information/live-flight-information/

Schools across Inishowen are now closed until Monday after Met Eireann upgraded its first ever red snow and ice warning to include the entire Republic, with people being urged not to make unnecessary journeys until the alert ends.

There are reports of heavy snowfall across the peninsula overnight, and Inishowen-based Northwest Busways confirmed that its services from Carndonagh to Derry and Letterkenny will not run today as a result of the weather.

Donegal Weather Channel meanwhile has advised that Inishowen could be in for more snow showers this morning as a result of “streamers coming in from the north coast”.

In Derry and Limavady, a Yellow alert for snow and ice remains in place with temperatures set to stay at zero Celsius or below for the remainder of today and into tomorrow.

The main road network has been gritted but warnings have been issued over compacted snow making driving conditions dangerous on other routes.

The Met Office has said that raw easterly winds will continue to blow in across the north today, bringing further snow showers, but outbreaks are expected to be most frequent in more southern parts.

Tomorrow (Friday) is expected to bring mostly dry weather with plenty of weak sunshine, the Met Office said, with a few isolated snow showers being blown in by strong to gale easterly winds, while temperatures will lift slightly.

Translink meanwhile have said that due to the Red Alert weather warning in place in the Republic, they are anticipating disruption to cross-border services today and tomorrow (Friday).

A spokesperson said: “Met Eireann’s weather warning is scheduled to remain in place until at least noon on Friday and further disruption to services is possible.

“We continue to liaise with the relevant authorities and monitor the weather situation.

“All our up to date travel information is available on our Journey Planner, our website www.translink.co.uk, Twitter account @Translink_NI and via our contact centre 028 90 666630”.