Weather impacts on Derry waste collection service

Derry City and Strabane District Council has indicated it has had to suspend its bulky waste collection services in some instances due to unavoidable restrictions created by the inclement weather over recent weeks.

A Council spokesperson said: “Council is currently experiencing some resourcing issues within its waste management section.

“Due to inclement weather we had to restrict and in some cases suspend bulky services in order to clear a backlog of refuse, including food waste.”

The local authority acknowledged the current limitations after the ‘Journal’ was contacted by a disappointed citizen from Cecilia’s Walk in the Moor who has been trying to get a number of items collected since January. The woman, who asked not to be named, said: “I’m fed up with it. I’ rang the bulk lift service in January and was told they would be out to lift on the 31st but I was then told they couldn’t make it out.

“This has been going on for the past two weeks.

“It’s not easy putting the stuff out - it’s a mattress and carpet - so I don’t know what to do.”

The Council spokesperson said its waste collection service would do its best to lift the items this week.

“We are aware of this request for the bulky lift service and will endeavour to have the items removed by the end of next week.”

However, this will be weather dependent with the continuing wintry conditions yesterday further exacerbating delays.