WEATHER: Strong Arctic winds, snow and hail to batter Derry

Temperatures are set to change at the end of this week when a huge gush of freezing air comes along to batter our shores. According to the Met Office, temperatures are set to plunge from Thursday and will range from lows of -2 degrees to highs of nine degrees.

Meteorologist Rachael West said residents will also see “some rain showers, some hail showers and perhaps some show showers” on the very highest ground.

“For the next few days you are okay, as it will be a little chilly overnight but nothing to worry about,” she added.

“But from Thursday night into Friday we are going to see a huge change in the weather with winds coming from the Arctic direction.

“There may be some sunny spells which will be punctuated from time to time by heavy showers.”

When asked if this was unusual for this time of year, Ms West said: “In October we do expect to see a few days with snow showers - but the first shower always catches us out.

“So from Thursday to Sunday you will see highs of 7-10 degrees and lows of -2 degrees to one degrees.”

She added that “there will be frost anywhere that is sheltered from the wind”.

“The wind chill factor will make us feel colder and winds are predicted to blow to 35mph at the end of the week.