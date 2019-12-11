Weather update: Watch live Derry cameras showing dusting of snow on Glenshane

There is a light dusting of snow on the Glenshane in Derry this morning with further sleet possible throughout the day.

Live Department of Infrastructure cameras on the A6, which can be viewed here, are currently showing a white coating on the road over the mountain.

DfI said road surface temperatures were tested last night and it was considered unnecessary to send out the gritters.

"Overnight inspections by DfI staff identified positive road surface temperatures throughout the Province - No salting of the road network has been carried out overnight and Wednesday morning," said DfI Traffic Watch.

Meteorologists on both sides of the border are warning of the potential for further wintry conditions throughout the day.

The Met Office said there will be light rain changing to sleet by late morning in the Derry area.

Met Éireann said showers will be frequent today throughout Ulster and some may turn wintry on higher ground.