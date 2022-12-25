News you can trust since 1772
Weather warning for ice on Boxing Day

A yellow warning for ice has been issued for Boxing Day with meteorologists warning of a potential for slips, falls and icy roads and pavements.

By The Newsroom
14 minutes ago - 1 min read

The advisory is in place from midnight to 10 o'clock on Monday.

The Met Office warned ice may cause some delays and difficulties at first on Monday and that there could be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There are also likely to be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, the Met Office said.

