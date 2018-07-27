Weather warning issued: Derry set for weekend washout

Derry's warm weather looks set to be interrupted by a weekend washout, according to the Met Office.
On Friday afternoon the forecaster issued details of a yellow warning for rain across the North, which which comes into effect at 6am on Saturday and applies until 4pm.
Heavy showers are expected with the possibility of 10mm of rainfall in an hour and 30mm in a three-hour period. There is also a chance of thunder.
The forecast also said many places will see much lower rainfall amounts.
Here's the Met Office advice on what to expect
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer