Weather warning issued: Derry set for weekend washout

Derry's warm weather looks set to be interrupted by a weekend washout, according to the Met Office.

On Friday afternoon the forecaster issued details of a yellow warning for rain across the North, which which comes into effect at 6am on Saturday and applies until 4pm.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain

Heavy showers are expected with the possibility of 10mm of rainfall in an hour and 30mm in a three-hour period. There is also a chance of thunder.

The forecast also said many places will see much lower rainfall amounts.

Here's the Met Office advice on what to expect

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

The outlook for Saturday across the North. Pic: Met Office

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer