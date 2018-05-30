WEATHER WARNING: Mini heatwave set to break with heavy rainfall

As the sun splits the trees, the hot topic of conversation is 'How long is this going to last?'

But the sad reality is that a yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland for rain between midnight and 9pm on Friday.

However it is good news for today as according to the Met Office website, it will remain dry with warm sunshine.

"Any patchy low cloud or mist will clear away in the morning then it will be a dry and bright day with some long spells of sunshine," says the Met Office.

"Another warm or very warm day, a bit cooler along the north coast. Maximum temperature 23 °C."

Meanwhile tonight will see "sunny intervals but cloud will increase from the east, perhaps bringing the odd shower".

Basking in the sunshine

"Turning misty along some Irish Sea and North Channel coasts. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

According to the Met Office tomorrow (Thursday) will start with a "cloudy morning".

However there will be "some sunny intervals in the afternoon" and "perhaps the odd shower over western counties".

But it will still feel "quite warm" with a maximum temperature of 21 °C.

Wearing shades

And the outlook for Friday to Sunday will be: "Sunny periods and an increased chance of scattered heavy thundery showers, bringing localised flooding. Fewer showers by Sunday. Very warm in the sunshine but mist may linger around coastal districts."