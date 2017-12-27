Weather warning of ice issued for Derry

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of ice for Derry.

The warning was issued on Wednesday morning and is valid from 3:00pm until 12:00pm on Thursday.

"Icy patches are expected on Wednesday night and Thursday morning," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Icy patches are expected to develop on untreated surfaces, pavements and cycle paths and where showers wash off treatment. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces may occur."

The warning applies to all counties in the North of Ireland.