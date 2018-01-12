WEATHER WARNING: Snow on the way for Derry

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice across the North.

The alert was made live on Friday with the wintry conditions expected to hit on Monday and Tuesday.

Co Derry, Co Antrim, and Co Tyrone are the areas expected to be impacted most.

The forecast for both days warns that 'frequent and heavy hail and snow showers" are likely to affect many parts of the North from Monday evening, continuing for much of the day on Tuesday.

"Travel delays on roads are possible, with a small chance of cancellations to public transport.

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected. In addition some roads and pavements may become icy, increasing the chance of injuries from slips and falls."