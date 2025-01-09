The riverfront took on the aspect of a winter wonderland.
Though it will remain cold and yellow warnings for cold weather and ice have been issued for Derry and Donegal for this evening snow is less likely.
1. Snow scenes in Derry on January 9, 2024 (16).jpg
With the cold weather continuing Derry woke to a blanket of white on Thursday morning and the riverfront took on the aspect of a winter wonderland. Photo: Kevin Mullan
2. Snow scenes in Derry on January 9, 2024 (17).jpg
3. Snow scenes in Derry on January 9, 2024 (15).jpg
4. Snow scenes in Derry on January 9, 2024 (1).jpg
