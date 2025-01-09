19 photographs of a snowy Derry city riverfront

By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:21 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 12:21 GMT
With the cold weather continuing Derry woke to a blanket of white on Thursday morning.

The riverfront took on the aspect of a winter wonderland.

Though it will remain cold and yellow warnings for cold weather and ice have been issued for Derry and Donegal for this evening snow is less likely.

1. Snow scenes in Derry on January 9, 2024 (16).jpg

Photo: Kevin Mullan

2. Snow scenes in Derry on January 9, 2024 (17).jpg

Photo: Kevin Mullan

3. Snow scenes in Derry on January 9, 2024 (15).jpg

Photo: Kevin Mullan

4. Snow scenes in Derry on January 9, 2024 (1).jpg

Photo: Kevin Mullan

