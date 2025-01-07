Yellow warnings for ice and snow in Derry and Donegal expire at 11am and at noon respectively although the cold conditions are set to continue.

The North West has not been as badly affected by the inclement weather as other parts of the country with Kerry, Cork, Limerick and Tipperary suffering some of the worst of the snow.

Met Éireann have issued a yellow warning for low temperatures and ice valid until 6am on Friday.

A more extreme orange warning has been issued for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster and Connacht valid from 8am on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.

It was a cold and frosty morning by the Pennyburn in Derry on Tuesday as the North West woke to a dusting of white following snow and sleet overnight.

A snowy scene at McFarland Quay on Tuesday.

A dusting of white by the Pennyburn.