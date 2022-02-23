Council cancels outdoor element of Illuminate tomorrow due to bad weather

Derry City and Strabane District Council has cancelled the outdoor element of the Illuminate festival tomorrow night due to expected inclement weather conditions.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:53 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:54 pm

The indoor music programme will go ahead, however.

"With more extreme weather conditions expected tomorrow the decision has been taken in the interests of both staff and the general public to cancel Thursday evening’s Illuminate event. The indoor music programme will continue as planned.

The Illuminate festival will continue from Friday.

"The event will return, all being well, on Friday February 25, running until Sunday, February 27, from 6pm to 9pm," a spokesperson confirmed.

For more information on the full programme go to illuminatederry.com

