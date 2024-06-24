Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on Derry this week as the new-look Foyle Maritime Festival is hosted over four days.

The hugely popular festival will run from Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 30 and the biggest event will be the Festival Spectacle showcase on Saturday, June 29.

Other highlights include a showcase of the new DNA museum in the Heritage Tent, a Science of Water experience, tall ships, navy boats, boat tours, river races, taster sessions, the Maritime Markets and Maritime Melodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event will again include a range of themed zones and performance spaces set to a backdrop of live music, animation, markets, visiting ships and boats, food and bars.

Thousands of people on the quay at a previous Foyle Maritime Festival.

The LegenDerrry Street Food Festival will also return for the duration of the event.

It all sounds spectacular. But, will we be needing our umbrellas along the quay or will sunscreen prove an essential? Well, it’s all looking fairly good and while the sun might not make much of an appearance, it seems that the rain will also largely stay away. Sounds good to us.

For opening day, on Thursday, June 27, the Met Office is forecasting a cloudy day, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Temperatures will be in the region of 15° and it looks like there might be some rain showers from around lunchtime until early afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there is only a 10% chance of rain in Derry for the rest of the weekend, with Friday, June 28, according to the Met Office, also forecast to be a cloudy day changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Temperatures will also be around 15°.

Saturday will be ‘cloudy.’ with temperatures not changing much – again at 15°. The Met Office has forecast just a 10% ‘chance of precipitation’.

And on Sunday, there will again be clouds, with temperatures raising ever-so-slightly up to 16° and the chance of rain remaining at just 10%.

As we all know, the weather can be very changeable here, but we’ll keep you up to date if there are any major developments in the forecast.

You can also take a look for yourself at www.metoffice.gov.uk.