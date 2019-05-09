Derry mini heatwave expected next week - temperatures set to hit a sizzling 20°C

Derry looks like it could be on the cusp of a mini-heatwave some experts have suggested.

The weekend will be sunny and dry in most parts of the North with temperatures beginning to rise on Sunday afternoon, according to the Met Office.

The Peace Bridge in Derry.

One online weather service, weatherforecast.co.uk said the North West, namely Derry, could see temperatures reach as high as 20°C on Monday afternoon.

The warm weather looks set to continue into next week and the following week with Derry expected to see warmer than normal temperatures for this time of year.

A spokesperson for the Met Office spokesperson said the increase temperature is as a direct result of an area of high pressure Derry and the rest of Ireland next week.

"High pressure looks set to remain across the UK next week, which will bring plenty of fine, dry and settled weather, with increasing amounts of sunshine.

"However, with clear skies and light winds overnight it will turn quite chilly with the risk of some widespread rural frosts, also some isolated mist and fog patches are likely to form in places.

"Temperatures on the whole are likely to be warmer than normal, with the chance of locally very warm conditions in the west and southwestern parts."