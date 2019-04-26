Derry Storm Hannah and heavy rain weather warning issued - 40mm of rain to fall within six hours

As Storm Hannah edges ever closer towards Ireland the Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of heavy rain for Derry and the rest of the North.

The yellow status weather warning was issued on Friday afternoon and is valid between 12:00am and 9:00am on Saturday.

"A band of rain will move west to east across Northern Ireland from the early hours of Saturday, turning heavier and more persistent in places through the morning," reads the warning.

"Many areas will see 20mm of rain in total, though a few spots could see 30 to 40 mm within around six hours.

"The rain will clear the northeast coast by mid-afternoon."