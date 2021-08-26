Derry weather: Keep the shades handy for another week or so as good weather is set to continue

On Monday, Castlederg in Co Tyrone recorded the highest temperature in the UK and Ireland at 24.3C.

The Met Office said yesterday was likely to have been the peak for this week with temperatures reaching up to 24C in some areas.

Following a misty start it developed into a fine, dry, sunny, warm day, with temperatures highest towards the Belfast area though there was also some glorious weather in parts of Co Derry. Today is expected to be equaly as good, as is all through the weekend and well into next week.

Icre creams are in demand. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

With the great weather making a welcome comeback, following several days of heavy rain recently, crowds flocked to beaches and beauty spots.

All of the popular seaside hotspots were also reported to be extremely busy.

Today is expected to be dry with some very warm sunshine but cooler around coastal areas.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 23C in some areas.

The outlook for tomorrow through the weekend is for a dry few days with some very warm sunshine.

Overnight mist and low cloud will burn off as the mornings progress.

While the return of the good weather has been welcomed by most, it is still some way short of the record-breaking temperatures experienced in July.

During the heatwave the Northern Ireland temperature record was exceeded on several occasions. Castlederg recorded a temperature of 31.3C on July 21.

A higher temperature of 31.4C was provisionally recorded in Armagh the following day after Castlederg hit the headlines, but was ruled out by the Met Office because the equipment did not pass all subsequent verification checks.