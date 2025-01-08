Donegal Civil Defence on hand to assist in county during inclement weather
Donegal Civil Defence are on hand to assist in the county during the current cold snap, Donegal County Council has confirmed.
Donegal Civil Defence in association with Donegal County Council, are available to provide essential services, such as collecting / delivering groceries, fuel, medications, transport to medical appointments, delivering meals on wheels, etc to the vulnerable in the community during this period of inclement weather. If anyone is in need of assistance, they are asked to please contact Donegal Civil Defence on 074 91 53900
