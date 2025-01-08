Donegal experienced driest ever 2024 and warmest May on record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a year of weather extremes in Donegal with the county experiencing its driest ever year at one monitoring station and the warmest May on record at another.

Met Éireann’s annual climate statement indicates that in 2024 it was the warmest May on record at thirteen out of 25 stations in the country including Malin Head. This record extends back 125 years to the turn of the 20th century.

Elsewhere it was ‘the driest year on record at Finner, Co Donegal with 1036.9 millimetres of rainfall (record length 13 years)’.

Notwithstanding an especially dry 2024 Malin Head had its wettest August on record (record length 69 years) and Finner had its highest daily fall in November on record on Saturday, November 23.

It will come as no surprise that Donegal was consistently windier than elsewhere.

“Annual mean wind speeds ranged from 5.9 knots (10.9 km/h) at Moore Park, Co Cork, Ballyhaise, Co Cavan to 14.9 knots (27.6 km/h) at Malin Head, Co Donegal,” the report states.

And ‘the number of days with up to strong gales ranged from zero days at a few stations to 14 days at Malin Head, Co Donegal. The number of days with storm force winds were up to 5 days at both Mace Head, Co Galway and Malin Head, Co Donegal’.

Malin Head experienced its dullest December since 2011 and over the course of the year the number of days with air frost ranged from 1 day at Malin Head to 44 days at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.

At Malin Head the average temperature over the year was 1.7°C higher than the average for the period from 1981 to 2010.

Across the country as a whole the average annual air temperature for Ireland in 2024 was 10.72 °C, which is 1.17°C above the 1961-1990 long-term average (LTA) or 0.55°C above the most recent 1991-2020 LTA.

This makes 2024 the fourth warmest year on record, 0.49 °C cooler than 2023, the warmest year on record.

The five warmest years on record are 2023, 2022, 2007, 2024 and 1945. Seven of the top ten warmest years have occurred since 2005.

The coldest year on record was in 1919 with 8.73 °C, of the top ten coldest years – none have occurred since 2000.

Met Éireann reports that ‘Ireland’s overall warming trend continues in line with the global warming trend’ and notes ‘sea surface temperatures (SST) across the North Atlantic have continued at or near record high levels’.

This, the climate report states, contributes to higher than average mean temperatures and increased moisture content in the atmosphere over Ireland.

Although 2024 was overall drier than average, there were many instances of heavy or intense rainfall which led to flooding.

Climatologist Paul Moore said: “2024 was Ireland’s fourth warmest year on record, even though it may not have always felt that way, especially during the cooler than average summer months.

"It was often cloudy during 2024 and this, along with continued high sea surface temperatures across the North Atlantic, led to higher night time temperatures being more influential, which drove the overall average temperatures up.”

According to Met Éireann the latest Irish climate change projections indicate further warming in the future and that this temperature change means the likelihood of extreme weather events occurring has increased.