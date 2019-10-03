Even Storm Lorenzo agrees it's Derry and NOT Londonderry

It's a contentious issue at the best of times but the dispute over whether our city should be called Derry or Londonderry has been settled by a storm called Lorenzo.

The Met Office issued a yellow status wind warning for Derry and other parts of the North.

The graphic issued by the Met Office on Wednesday pertaining to Storm Lorenzo.

The affected areas were highlighted in yellow and a few eagle eyed Journal readers pointed out how the warning didn't cover 'London' but did cover '...derry/Derry'.

"Lorenzo doesn't want to have anything to do with the word London - that's it settled then, it's called Derry because an ex-hurricane said so," said one reader.

"It's official - one of the strongest storms of the year even refuses to call it Londonderry," added another.

"I wonder is Storm Lorenzo anything to the Lorenzos from Creggan Heights," joked one woman.

Meanwhile, the Met Office Storm Lorenzo weather warning of wind is valid right up to 10:00pm on Thursday evening.