Ex-tropical Storm Sebastien is here - heavy rain and winds moving from south towards Northern Ireland

Ex-tropical Storm Sebastien has made landfall and Northern Ireland will be affected with heavy rain and easterly winds.

Sebastien is predicted to visit heavy rain, strong easterly winds and a risk of localised flooding in parts of Northern Ireland.

Whilst Northern Ireland looks set to see stormy conditions, it's the southern counties in the Republic of Ireland that will bear the brunt of the ex-tropical storm.

"Tomorrow [Tuesday] ex tropical storm #Sebastien will bring heavy rain for a time and strong easterly winds.

"There is a risk of localised flooding," Tweeted BBC NI Weather.

Sky News weather presenter Isobel Lang warned: "More rain is forecast this week with the focus across southern and northeastern parts of the UK for the heaviest totals at this stage.

Storm Sebastien has arrived in the Republic of Ireland.

"The remnants of tropical storm Sebastien will raise concerns too.

"This storm formed in the tropical Atlantic last Tuesday and had since meandered around looking rather uneventful.

"However, it is now moving northeastwards at more of a pace and its remnants look set to affect us in some way by midweek."

Isobel Lang added: "The remnants of this tropical storm are likely to bring outbreaks of heavy rain and coastal gales, coinciding with some high spring tides across much of the UK through Tuesday and Wednesday and the Met Office has weather warnings in force in anticipation."