Flooding and travel disruption possible as meteorologists issue yellow warnings for heavy rain
Meteorologists have warned of the potential for flooding and travel disruption due to heavy rain forecast for Derry and Donegal overnight this evening.
By Kevin Mullan
4 hours ago - 1 min read
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for Derry effective from midnight to 10am on Friday.
It has warned the public to expect ‘heavy rain bringing some flooding and travel disruption in places’.
Met Éireann has issued a similar warning for Donegal with the Atlantic weather to arrive there slightly earlier.
Met Éireann’s warning is effective from 10pm tonight to 8am tomorrow.