Forget about a White Christmas - Derry recorded its warmest ever Christmas Eve
Never mind ‘dreaming of a white one’ Derry recorded its warmest ever Christmas Eve when the mercury rose to 14.3 degrees at Magilligan on Tuesday.
Both Derry and Donegal experienced unseasonably balmy conditions over Christmas and it was actually a record-breaking year on Christmas Eve locally.
Met Office instruments at Magilligan in North Derry recorded an afternoon temperature of 14.3 degrees on Christmas Eve.
That was four percentage points higher than a previous record for the north of 13.9 degrees recorded in Armagh in 1942.
