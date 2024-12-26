Forget about a White Christmas - Derry recorded its warmest ever Christmas Eve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Never mind ‘dreaming of a white one’ Derry recorded its warmest ever Christmas Eve when the mercury rose to 14.3 degrees at Magilligan on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Derry and Donegal experienced unseasonably balmy conditions over Christmas and it was actually a record-breaking year on Christmas Eve locally.

Met Office instruments at Magilligan in North Derry recorded an afternoon temperature of 14.3 degrees on Christmas Eve.

That was four percentage points higher than a previous record for the north of 13.9 degrees recorded in Armagh in 1942.