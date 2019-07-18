Hour-by-hour weather forecast for round two of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush

Tom Lehman, Joaquin Niemann and Miguel Angel Jimenez will tee off round two of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on Friday morning.

The trio are due to start play at 6:35am on Friday - here's an hour by hour weather forecast to help you plan your day.

Thousands upon thousands of people descended upon the Dunluce links at Royal Portrush for round one of the 148th Open Championship on Thursday. (Photo: Pacemaker)

The Open - Royal Portrush - Hour By Hour Weather Forecast

6:00am - Sunny intervals - 13°C - less than five per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 13mph.

7:00am - Cloudy - 13°C - less than five per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 13mph.

8:00am - Cloudy - 14°C - less than five per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 11mph.

9:00am - Cloudy - 15°C - less than five per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 11mph.

10:00am - Cloudy - 16°C - less than five per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 11mph.

11:00am - Cloudy - 17°C - ten per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 10mph.

12:00pm - Light Shower - 16°C - 40 per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 12mph.

1:00pm - Light Rain - 16°C - 60 per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 12mph.

2:00pm - Light Rain - 16°C - 60 per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 13mph.

3:00pm - Light Rain - 17°C - 60 per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 13mph.

4:00pm - Light Rain - 17°C - 50 per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 13mph.

5:00pm - Light Shower- 17°C - 30 per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 12mph.

6:00pm - Cloudy - 16°C - 10 per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 12mph.

7:00pm - Cloudy - 16°C - 10 per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 11mph.

8:00pm - Cloudy - 15°C - 10 per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 13mph.

9:00pm - Cloudy - 14°C - 10 per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 13mph.

10:00pm - Cloudy - 14°C - 10 per cent chance of rain - wind gust: 15mph.