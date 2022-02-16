Hundreds of homes hit by power cuts as Storm Dudley buffets Derry

Over 300 customers between Killaloo and Claudy have been hit by the outage which was logged by Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) at 2.33pm on Wednesday.

"The fault is due to severe weather conditions causing damage to the network," NIE said.

Power cut outside Derry

The network said an overhead power line came down during the heavy winds.