Hurricane Danielle tracking towards Ireland

The centre of the tropical cyclone is currently in the middle of the Atlantic north west of the Azores, however, the National National Hurricane Centre in Miami has predicted that it is heading in our direction.

"At 3pm GMT (1500 UTC), the centre of Hurricane Danielle was located near latitude 40.2 North, longitude 43.9 West. Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph (13 km/h).

"A continued north-northeast to northeast motion is expected today, with a turn toward the east-northeast likely by Tuesday night. Danielle is then forecast to continue east-northeastward until late this week.

A graphic showing the predicted path of Hurricane Danielle.

"Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast for the next several days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 976 mb (28.82 inches)," the centre said in a bulletin on Monday.

Meteorologists expect the hurricane to weaken and dissipated as it approaches Ireland.

The NHC has released a graphic illustrating the expected path of the storm.

It stated: "It is important to realize that a tropical cyclone is not a point. Their effects can span many hundreds of miles from the centre.