Hurricane Pablo beats a path to Northern Ireland - heavy rain and strong winds could affect Halloween celebrations

Historic Hurricane Pablo could impact upon Halloween celebrations across Northern Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pablo, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, made history on Sunday when it became only the second storm since 1950 to be closer to Europe than North America when experts officially categorised its a hurricane.

Storm Pablo could impact upon Northern Ireland later this week.

The trajectory of the Pablo is subject to change but should it impact upon Northern Ireland it will most likely result in heavy rain and relatively strong winds on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pablo will not be a hurricane by the time it arrives in Northern Ireland during which time it will be downgraded to a tropical storm.

Pablo comes hot on the heels of Storm Lorenzo which impacted upon parts of Northern Ireland earlier this month.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said: “There is an area of high pressure still dominating at first.

"But then it will start to push off towards the east.

“As that happens the gates for the Atlantic can start pushing cloud and rain from the west.

“Into the end of the working week the air mass here lifts.

“There will be something a little bit milder with less risk overnight of frost and fog."