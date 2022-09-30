Jet stream pushes rain and wind over Derry and Donegal but it's clearing eastward

Met Éireann warned the squally downpours could lead to a risk of spot flooding and dangerous road conditions.

But it added: "Rain will clear eastwards later this morning to sunny spells and showers. Highest temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees in strong and gusty southwesterly winds, veering westerly and easing with the clearing rain."

The Met Office said 'the Atlantic jet stream, currently strengthened by the warm tropical air pushed northwards by Hurricane Ian, will drive an area of low pressure across the UK on Friday'.

Fort George during heavy rain on Friday morning.

While Derry is suffering some unpleasant conditions, Scotland is due to get the worst of it.

Although Hurricane Ian is impacting the jet stream, the conditions expected in the UK are not comparable. Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, added more details on what to expect: “A spell of strong winds and heavy rain will push southeast throughout the day. The strongest winds are likely to be in northern Scotland, with gusts of 65 to 70 mph in coastal parts and perhaps 75 mph around the Northern Isles."

The Met Office forecast for Derry predicts a 'wet and windy morning with some heavy, persistent rain and strong southerly winds with coastal gales. Brighter, showery but less windy conditions spread east through the early afternoon. Maximum temperature 16 °C'.