Low temperature and ice warning for Donegal upgraded from yellow to orange

A weather warning for low temperature and ice for Donegal has been upgraded to status orange.

Orange warnings are relatively rare and are issued when weather conditions have the potential to ‘significantly impact people, property and activity in an area’ and when people in affected areas are advised to ‘prepare appropriately now for the anticipated conditions’.

Met Éireann have added Donegal and Limerick to the Orange warning area. The alert is live from 7pm to 8am on Friday.

It is expected to be extremely cold with widespread severe frost and ice, along with lying snow in some areas and patches of freezing fog.

People are warned to expect dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, travel disruption and delays, animal welfare issues and poor visibility.

Gardaí in Donegal have warned people not to travel unless absolutely necessary and if they do have to use the road network to take special care.