Met Éireann issues severe weather warnings of wind and rain for Donegal - experts say flooding is likely too

Met Éireann has issued two separate yellow status severe weather warnings of wind and rain for Donegal.

The two warnings were issued on Friday morning.

The wind warning is valid between 3:00pm on Friday and 11:00am on Saturday.

"South to Southwest winds 50 to 65 km/hr gusts 90 to 110 km/hr, strongest on exposed coasts and hills," reads the warning on the official Met Éireann website.

"At the coast, high seas and gales will combine to give a risk of coastal flooding."

The yellow status warning of rain is valid between 3:00pm on Friday and 3:00pm on Saturday.

Met Éireann predicts as much as 40-50mm of rain to fall throughout the 24 hour period with localised flooding a distinct possibility.

Derry weekend forecast

Meanwhile, heavy rain is due to arrive in Derry at approximately 8:00pm on Friday and will persist until 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Met Office.

Sunday will be a clearer day however the feels like temperature is predicted to fall below zero.

