Met Éireann yellow status severe weather warning for Donegal - 100kmph plus gusts expected throughout North West

Met Éireann has issued a yellow status severe weather warning of wind for County Donegal.

The warning is valid until 8.00pm on Thursday evening.

"South to southwest winds will reach mean speeds today of 50-65km/h with gusts of 90-100km/h," reads the warning on the official Met Éireann website.

Experts at Met Éireann also said the west coast was most likely to see gale-force winds on Thursday.

"Very windy and mostly overcast today, with occasional outbreaks of rain, most widespread in the western half of the province, where there will be some heavy bursts.

"There will be good dry intervals in the east, with just patchy rain and drizzle, but rain will become widespread in the evening.

"Misty in places, with hill and coastal fog.

"Mild, with maximum temperatures of 10 to 12 Celsius, in fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds, possibly reaching gale force at times along the west coast," said Met Éireann.