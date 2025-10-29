A Status Yellow warning for wind has been issued for Northern Ireland for Thursday, from 1pm until 11pm.

Issuing the warning, the Met Office said that ‘a period of strong winds, accompanied by some heavy rain, could bring some disruption on Thursday afternoon and evening.’

The forecast impact is ‘low,’ while the ‘likelihood of impact’ has been categorised as medium.

As of yet, Met Eireann has not issued any weather warnings for Thursday for Donegal.

There are Status Yellow warnings for Cork and Kerry on Thursday and Status Yellow wind warnings for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.

There is also Status Yellow Gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea

The Met Office forecasts that today, Wednesday, will become brighter this afternoon ‘with fewer showers.’

"Occasionally strong southwesterly winds easing. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

“Any remaining showers soon dying out this evening to leave a dry night with long clear spells developing. With mainly light winds a fairly widespread frost is expected to develop. Minimum temperature -1 °C.”

The outlook for Halloween itself, Friday, and Saturday, November 1 is for the weather to remain ‘unsettled with showers or longer spells of occasionally heavy rain through Friday and the weekend.’

"Windy at times, with coastal gales on Friday morning and later Sunday.”

There are currently no weather warnings in place for Friday or the weekend for Derry or Donegal.