Met Office issues yellow warning for wind in Derry and across Northern Ireland for Thursday
Issuing the warning, the Met Office said that ‘a period of strong winds, accompanied by some heavy rain, could bring some disruption on Thursday afternoon and evening.’
The forecast impact is ‘low,’ while the ‘likelihood of impact’ has been categorised as medium.
As of yet, Met Eireann has not issued any weather warnings for Thursday for Donegal.
There are Status Yellow warnings for Cork and Kerry on Thursday and Status Yellow wind warnings for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.
There is also Status Yellow Gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and on the Irish Sea
The Met Office forecasts that today, Wednesday, will become brighter this afternoon ‘with fewer showers.’
"Occasionally strong southwesterly winds easing. Maximum temperature 11 °C.
“Any remaining showers soon dying out this evening to leave a dry night with long clear spells developing. With mainly light winds a fairly widespread frost is expected to develop. Minimum temperature -1 °C.”