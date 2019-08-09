Met Office weather warning now active - Derry hour-by-hour forecast

The first of two weather warnings applicable to Derry is currently active and will remain so until 12:00am on Saturday.
Here's the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Derry for the duration of the heavy rain weather warning.
3:00pm - Cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 19°C - wind gust: 21mph.
4:00pm - Cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 19°C - wind gust: 21mph.
5:00pm - Cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 19°C - wind gust: 19mph.
6:00pm - Cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 19°C - wind gust: 16mph.
7:00pm - Sunny Intervals - 10 per cent chance of rain - 19°C - wind gust: 18mph.
8:00pm - Cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 18°C - wind gust: 15mph.
9:00pm - Sunny Intervals - 10 per cent chance of rain - 18°C - wind gust: 15mph.
10:00pm - Partly Cloudy - less than five per cent chance of rain - 17°C - wind gust: 17mph.
11:00pm - Cloudy - less than five per cent chance of rain - 17°C - wind gust: 17mph.
12:00am - Cloudy - less than five per cent chance of rain - 17°C - wind gust: 15mph.
A second Met Office weather warning of thunderstorms for all of Northern Ireland will become active at 12:00am on Saturday.