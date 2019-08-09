Met Office weather warning now active - Derry hour-by-hour forecast

The first of two weather warnings applicable to Derry is currently active and will remain so until 12:00am on Saturday.

Here's the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Derry for the duration of the heavy rain weather warning.

The warning is active until 12:00am on Saturday.

3:00pm - Cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 19°C - wind gust: 21mph.

4:00pm - Cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 19°C - wind gust: 21mph.

5:00pm - Cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 19°C - wind gust: 19mph.

6:00pm - Cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 19°C - wind gust: 16mph.

7:00pm - Sunny Intervals - 10 per cent chance of rain - 19°C - wind gust: 18mph.

8:00pm - Cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 18°C - wind gust: 15mph.

9:00pm - Sunny Intervals - 10 per cent chance of rain - 18°C - wind gust: 15mph.

10:00pm - Partly Cloudy - less than five per cent chance of rain - 17°C - wind gust: 17mph.

11:00pm - Cloudy - less than five per cent chance of rain - 17°C - wind gust: 17mph.

12:00am - Cloudy - less than five per cent chance of rain - 17°C - wind gust: 15mph.

A second Met Office weather warning of thunderstorms for all of Northern Ireland will become active at 12:00am on Saturday.