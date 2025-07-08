If you’ve been wondering if there will be any chance of a day at the beach or of sunning yourself in a public park or along the quayside then the answer is yes, and it’s just days away.

Both Met Éireann and the Met Office concur that temperatures between Wednesday and Friday will rise steadily from the low to mid 20s as a major shift occurs before we get the hottest weekend of the year so far in our region.

As of today, Tuesday, both forecasters are showing that temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will rise even higher with the mercury reaching a balmy 27°C on both Saturday and Sunday with lots of glorious sunshine forecast.

There will be quite a bit of cloud though before we get there.

Dippers enjoy the sunshine and water at Lisfannon beach during a previous mini – heatwave. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2128GS – 047

The Met Office forecast for Wednesday states: “A cloudy start with some light rain over northern counties. Becoming dry and bright through the morning with good sunny spells continuing through the afternoon. Maximum temperature 22 °C.”

It’s outlook for Thursday to Saturday meanwhile states: “After a quite cloudy start Thursday a ridge of high pressure will bring increasingly sunny and warm or very warm weather, and hot by the weekend.”

Met Éireann meanwhile is forecasting a very similar picture across Donegal, but with a little bit more cloud forecast over north Inishowen.

But as with all good things, nothing lasts and colder air and more unsettled conditions are expected to return at some point next week, so make the most of it. And wear sunscreen.