N.I. weather thunderstorm warning worse than originally thought - heavy rain and flooding of homes and businesses likely

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning for a thunderstorm for Northern Ireland.

The warning is valid between 12:00pm on Wednesday and 12:00am on Thursday.

The weather warning was issued on Wednesday morning.

The weather alert applies to all of Northern Ireland except counties Fermanagh and Armagh.

"Heavy showers, some of them perhaps thundery, are likely to develop during Wednesday afternoon across parts of Northern Ireland," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Whilst some areas will miss the heaviest showers, where they do develop, heavy downpours are possible.

"There is potential for 10-20 mm of rain in an hour and 20-30 mm in 2-3 hours. Showers will then fade away during the late evening."