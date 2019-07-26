N.I. yellow status heavy rainfall weather alert - flooding of homes and businesses possible

The Met Office has issued a yellow status heavy rain warning for Northern Ireland.

The warning is valid between 9:00am on Saturday and 3:00pm on Sunday.

The weather warning applies to every county except Fermanagh.

"An area of rain is expected to move slowly and erratically northwestwards across parts of the UK on Saturday and Sunday, and while some places within the warning area may see very little others could see several hours of heavy rain.

"Heavy rainfall may lead to flooding in a few places and travel disruption.

"Accumulations of 40-60mm are possible, with perhaps as much as 80-100mm in places, especially over high ground," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

What to expect

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing dangerous conditions.

(Source: The Met Office)