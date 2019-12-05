NI braced for gale-force winds battering tonight - heavy downpours of rain due in next 48 hours too

Northern Ireland looks set to be bashed by gale-force winds and heavy downpours of rain on Thursday evening, according to the Met Office.

The strongest gale-force winds are must likely to be felt in coastal areas however the west will endure the heaviest rainfall.

The rain looks set to continue into Thursday evening, however it will turn lighter for a time before more heavy showers spread in from the west by Friday morning.

There will be showers of rain on Friday but it is expected to be mainly dry and bright with sunny spells.

The maximum temperature on Thursday and Friday is likely to be approximately 13°C and 11°C respectively.

Elsewhere, up to two inches of snow is expected to fall in various parts of Northern Ireland next week.

The dark green and red denote heavy rainfall for Thursday evening. (Image: WXCharts)

It was in a weather forecast overview that experts WXCharts predicted snowfall for Thursday December 12, 2019.

A blast of Arctic air and areas of low pressure across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland means an increase in wintry showers is much more likely.

Experts say they will be able to offer a more accurate weather forecast towards the end of this week.

