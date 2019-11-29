NI braced for stinging -4°C Arctic blast this weekend - fog, frost and ice to form overnight

A blast of Arctic air will see temperatures in some parts of Northern Ireland drop as low as -4°C this weekend.

The cooler Arctic air swept in over Northern Ireland on Friday.

Feels like temperatures in some parts of Northern Ireland will be -4C this weekend.

Temperatures in places like Strabane, Lisburn, Cookstown, Portadown and Lurgan will all drop below zero on Saturday.

Counties Fermanagh and Down will see temperatures drop as low as -4°C and -3°C respectively.

Despite the bitterly cold weather which has been forecast for the weekend, the vast majority of Northern Ireland is expected to remain dry with sunny spells.

There is a risk of sporadic rain near the coast.

The outlook for Northern Ireland for Sunday through to Tuesday is "dry and bright on Sunday, fog patches lingering until early afternoon in the south. Remaining mainly dry first part of next week" according to the Met Office.

