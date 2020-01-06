NI snow alert - first snow of 2020 has arrived confirm Met Office - subzero temperatures expected tonight

The Met Office has confirmed the first snowfall of 2020 in Northern Ireland has arrived.

Hill snow fell in different parts of Northern Ireland overnight and there is a possibility of more snow showers throughout the day.

"Outbreaks of rain and hill snow clear away east this morning [Thursday] with sunny spells soon developing across the west and spreading east through the morning," said the Met Office.

"Clear spells this evening allow a touch of frost to develop, especially in east.

"However temperatures rise for a time as a band of cloud moves east overnight; light winds; minimum temperature -2°C," added the Met Office.

The Met Office added that Friday will be sunny right across Northern Ireland with heavy rain moving east.

"Bright, dry morning with some good spells of sunshine.

"However during the afternoon cloud increases from the west with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain spreading east with strengthening southerly winds.

"Maximum temperature 8 °C."

The weather forecast for the weekend also includes strong winds and wintry showers.

The Met Office has confirmed the first snow of 2020 for Northern Ireland is already here.

"Heavy rain and strong winds clearing to sunny spells and showers on Saturday.

"Further showers Sunday, blustery and wintry at times.

"Dry start Monday but wet and windy in afternoon," said the Met Office.

Meanwhile, weather experts at WXCharts.com maintain their prediction for snowfall in various parts of Northern Ireland next week.

Snowfall near Mussenden Temple, Downhill.

Preceding the snow is a heavy band of rain which will impact upon most of Northern Ireland on Saturday January 11 and Monday January 13.

For weather forecasts and information on the climate in your area visit metoffice.gov.uk or wxcharts.com

Drumgooland Parish Church, Ballyward, Co.Down in 2011. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)

Banbridge to Castlewellan Road. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)