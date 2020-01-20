NI Snow Alert: Subzero temperatures expected tonight - snow forecast for weekend

Temperatures are expected to plummet below zero on Monday as forecasters suggest snow could fall across Northern Ireland this coming weekend.

"The most unsettled weather is likely to remain in the north and northwest, where some hill snow is possible," said the Met Office weather forecast.

The purple area above Northern Ireland denotes snowfall which is forecast to fall at the beginning of next week.

The Met Office has also published a long range weather forecast for the United Kingdom - this applies to Sunday February 2, 2020 to Sunday February 16, 2020.

"Through the first half of February, we are likely to see a north/south split continuing; with the north being more unsettled than the south.

"The heaviest of the rainfall and strongest winds are likely to be seen across the northwest.

"The south is more likely to see drier, brighter conditions with light winds," said the Met Office.

"There is potentially a greater risk of frost and fog patches developing towards the south.

"During colder, showery interludes, any snow will most likely be over higher ground in the north, but it could fall to lower levels at times.

"Temperatures will remain close to or above average through the period, though will likely fluctuate as frontal systems pass through, especially in the north," the Met Office added.

Meanwhile, weather experts at wxcharts.com are predicting a blanket of snow (see image) for Northern Ireland at the beginning of next week.

For weather forecasts and information on the climate in your area visit metoffice.gov.uk or wxcharts.com