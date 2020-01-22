NI snow due to arrive earlier than originally thought - temperatures to plummet to -5°C

Weather experts have revised their forecast for Northern Ireland after satellite imagery revealed heavy snowfall could arrive on Sunday afternoon.

A light dusting of show was forecast for Northern Ireland at the beginning of next week however, WXCharts.com revised their satellite imagery on Wednesday.

Experts at WXCharts.com are predicting snowfall in Northern Ireland this coming weekend.

In the most up-to-date WXCharts.com graphics, heavy snowfall is expected in various parts of Northern Ireland as early as this coming Sunday.

A band of snow is due to arrive in Northern Ireland at midday on Sunday before moving eastward, according to WXCharts.com (see image along with this article).

Some parts of Northern Ireland could see snowfall on Monday and Tuesday of next too.

The beginning of next week will continue to feel bitterly cold with some parts of Northern Ireland likely to experience feels like temperatures as low as -5°C.

In its outlook for Friday through to Sunday the Met Office said: "Mainly cloudy and mostly dry on Friday.

"Mostly cloudy on Saturday, some rain expected later.

"Cold and bright on Sunday with showers, wintry on hills."

