NI Snow & Lightning Alert: Met Office issues warning of heavy snow, blizzards and strong winds for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning for heavy snow, blizzards and lightning.

The warning was issued on Thursday morning and is valid from 12:00am on Monday through to 12:00pm on Tuesday.

“Frequent and heavy snow showers will affect the region throughout Monday and at first on Tuesday,” reads the Met Office warning.

“Snow showers will mainly be over high ground.

“Slight accumulations of 1 to 3 cm above 150 metres and 5-10 cm above 300 metres.

“Strong winds, gusting 50-60 mph, will lead to blizzard conditions at times and considerable drifting of lying snow.

“Frequent lightning strikes are also possible, perhaps leading to interruptions to power supplies,” the Met Office added.