NI snow now due to arrive earlier than originally thought - severe gales and heavy rain on way too

Snow is expected to fall in Northern Ireland next week is due to arrive earlier than originally thought, according to weather experts.

Earlier this week, WXCharts.com predicted that up to two inches of snow would fall on various parts of Northern Ireland on Thursday December 12 however this has changed.

Snow moving across Northern Ireland from the west is now due to arrive on Wednesday evening.

A blast of Arctic air and areas of low pressure across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland means an increase in wintry showers is much more likely.

Meanwhile, the weekend weather forecast for Northern Ireland is for heavy rain, strong winds and fog.

Friday

"Some heavy showers to start the day (Friday) then becoming mainly dry and bright with sunny intervals and more scattered showers in the afternoon.

"Still quite mild and breezy.

"Maximum temperature 11°C.

"A fairly mild and breezy evening and night with broken cloud but occasional mostly light showers.

"Thicker cloud will bring light rain and hill fog by the morning. Minimum temperature 7 °C."

Saturday

"A cloudy day.

"Some mist and drizzle in the morning then dry in the afternoon before heavy rain and strong winds arrive in the evening.

"Maximum temperature 12 °C."

Sunday to Tuesday

Frequent blustery showers on Sunday, merging into longer spells of rain at times. Southwesterly gales.

"Colder Monday, sunshine, a few wintry showers. Heavy rain, severe gales Tuesday."

