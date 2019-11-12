NI subzero temperatures worse than originally thought - ice, rain and wind due in next 24 hours

Temperatures throughout Northern Ireland over the next few days are set to be colder than originally thought, according to the Met Office.

On Tuesday, Met Office meteorologists predicted temperatures of -3°C for some parts of Northern Ireland over the coming days.

However the forecast has now been revised with some places set to see temperatures plummet as low -4°C on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday will still be bitterly cold but temperatures are not expected to drop below -1°C.

The respite is short lived however as some places will see a return of -4°C on Monday.

Motorists and pedestrians should exercise caution over the next few days as frosts are expected to form in the early hours of the evening, throughout the night and morning too.

A band of rain in the west will make its way east on Wednesday with counties Armagh, Down and Fermanagh all predicted see the worst of the weather.

Temperatures are due to dip below zero from Wednesday through to Monday with places like Castlederg (Co. Tyrone) and Katesbridge (Co. Down) set to feel an especially cold -4°C.

The forthcoming weekend should be clear and dry for most of Northern Ireland but temperatures will remain low.

The beginning of next week looks set to remain cold with subzero temperatures predicted for many densely populated areas.

Motorists are advised to exercise extra caution when driving in cold and wintry conditions. (Library Image)

To stay up-to-date with the weather forecast in your area visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

The subzero temperatures are expected to last well into the weekend.