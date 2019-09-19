NI to be as warm as Madrid this weekend - before 'major change'

Temperatures are to exceed 21 degrees around NI this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Meteorologist Helen Roberts said NI folk can look forward to "lots of warm sunshine and really decent September weather" this evening and tomorrow.

"It will remain sunny and fine for the rest of today," she added.

"Tonight will be dry and chilly with some mist and fog coming through in the early hours of the morning.

"This mist and fog could still be around for the rush hour (tomorrow morning) in a few spots but clearing quickly during the day to sunshine.

"Today (Thursday) the temperature is recorded as 20.8 degrees, but you could get warmer than that.

"Tomorrow the temperature throughout Northern Ireland will be around 21 degrees, but again it could get warmer."

Ms Roberts added that Saturday "could be similar again with more cloud around the end of the day" - but all will "change significantly for the last part of the weekend with heavy showery rain".

"It will be more unsettled next week," she added. "So you should enjoy the next couple of days because it all changes on Sunday."

According to weather.com tomorrow in Madrid will be 25 degrees, Saturday will be 22 degrees and Sunday should be 21 degrees.

